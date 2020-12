The Fayetteville Fire Department is responding to a structure fire this evening off Rose Cemetery Road in Prairie Grove.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — The Fayetteville and Lincoln Fire Department is responding to a structure fire this evening (Dec. 19) off Rose Cemetery Road just outside Prairie Grove.

According to the Lincoln Fire Department, a chicken house caught fire.

They responded to the fire at 6:30 p.m. and are still working to extinguish the flames.

