One dead after plane crash in rural Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Emergency crews responded to a deadly plane crash in rural Fayetteville Friday evening.

According to officials with the Fayetteville Fire Department, crews were called to an area in the rural east side of town for an "aircraft emergency" on Jan. 6. Officials say a property owner called for help just before 6 p.m. after discovering the crash hundreds of yards from their home.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), Fayetteville Fire Department, Round Mountain Fire Department, Washington County Urban Search & Rescue and Central EMS were all on the scene.

Round Mountain Fire Chief Shane Wood tells 5NEWS there was one person on board the plane at the time of the crash.

According to the WCSO, 43-year-old Lewis Brant Barnes of Tontitown, the pilot of the plane, was killed in the crash.

Washington County Detectives are investigating the crash and the FAA has been notified.

Wood believes the plane took off earlier from Drake Field went to Stuttgart Municipal Airport and was headed back to Drake Field when it crashed in a wooded area southeast of Drake Field.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office says there is a chemical hazard at the crash site due to fuel leaks.

Officials say the National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) is coming from Chicago and Little Rock to investigate the crash.

