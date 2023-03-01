Former Razorback Peyton Hillis hospitalized after swimming accident

Peyton Hillis reportedly saved his family from drowning and was hospitalized.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Arkansas running back Peyton Hillis was reportedly injured in a swimming accident where he saved his family from drowning.

A published report of the incident says Hillis dove into the water and was then taken to the hospital.

Hillis ran for 959 yards and twelve touchdowns in four seasons at Arkansas. The Conway native played in the NFL for five teams, most notably being on the cover of Madden while with the Cleveland Browns.

In a tweet Friday morning, Razorback football took to Twitter to post about how they're thinking of their former teammate. "Thinking about our man @thepeytonhillis. Encouraged to learn he's doing better after his heroic act saving his family."

According to officials, Hillis was transported to a local hospital on a helicopter. Reports from his family say he is showing improvement.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.

