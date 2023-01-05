With only 4 full-time employees, Beaver Lake Fire Dept. looks to hire more firefighters

Rogers voters will decide whether to increase annual dues that help pay for the Beaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

ROGERS, Ark. — After several budget shortfalls, the Beaver Lake Fire Department could be getting additional funding, but voters will have to decide in a special election.

“The fact of it is, we need more personnel and we need new equipment," said Beaver Lake Fire Chief, Dusty Qualls. "We need more funding for adequate staffing.

Qualls took over as chief a little more than a month ago and works at the Beaver Lake Fire Department part-time, in addition to working at the Rogers Fire Department.

“We have a very limited crew during the day, and most of the time nobody at night,” said the Beaver Lake Fire Department Board Chairman Larry Smith.

In December, the department had to cut four of its 10 full-time firefighters, and the chief's pay by 7.5%. The department currently has 4 full-time staff members and 3 part-time, including the chief.

"We need the resources to be staffed adequately,” Qualls said.

Funding for this would come from a membership due increase— the first since 2017. It would change dues from $150 a year to $200 a year.

"Just a Little over $4 a month,” Smith said.

If approved by voters it would give the department $120,000 in additional funding.

Smith says if the membership increase does not pass, that “it really boils down to what the members of our community want.”

Smith says these votes could impact response time, and that currently, there's only one firefighter per shift. “There’s not much a single firefighter can do except get the truck there.” According to Smith, two or more firefighters have to be out for a firefighter to go inside a home.

He says it's essential the department get more staff to better cover the area. Especially with more people in the area during the summer.

“Fire Departments are like insurance companies," Smith said. "For the most part, you don’t need ‘em, but when you need them, you really need them.”

The department says that if the due increase is approved, it would hire two more part-time firefighters and focus on equipment upgrades.

