Northwest Arkansas special election on May 9: What's on the ballot

Early voting begins on Tuesday, May 2.

ARKANSAS, USA — On May 9, several special elections will be held across Northwest Arkansas that will decide local politics including funding for street improvements and a handful of school board elections.

Springdale

There are four bond issues that will be decided:

$135 million for street improvements

$16.25 million for a new senior center

$16.25 million for parks and recreation upgrades

$7.75 million for a new fire station

In order to pay for each of those bonds, there would be an extension of the existing 1% local sales tax that lasts until the bonds have been paid.

Springdale Board of Directors election:

Donald C. Tippett

Director Michelle McCaslin Cook

Springdale will also vote on whether or not to continue the same millage tax of 40.5 mills. 25 mills are specifically for general maintenance and operation of schools in the district while 15.5 mills will go to paying off debt. Any additional revenue each year can be used by the district for "other school purposes."

Rogers

Voters in Rogers will decide to continue the same school millage tax of 41.9 mills.

26.4 mills are for general maintenance and operation

3 mills for purchasing technology and renovating/repairing existing facilities

12.5 mills to pay off debts

The surplus of revenue will be given to the district for general school purposes

Also on the Rogers ballot will be whether or not to increase annual dues that help pay for the Beaver Lake Volunteer Fire Department. Currently, there is an added $150 on property taxes for those who live or own a business in the Beaver Lake area.

This decision would be whether to increase that tax from $150 to $200 a year added to property taxes for each home or business located in the Beaver Lake area.

Northwest Arkansas Community College millage: Those in Benton County will vote for or against restoring the community college district millage that was initially approved in 1989.

School Board Elections

Fayetteville:

Incumbent Keaton Smith vs. Heather Clouse

Pea Ridge:

Incumbent Adam Yager vs. Ryan Heckman

Siloam Springs:

Aric Berthold vs. Gary Wheat

Tontitown

For voters in Tontitown, an annual tax of $75 per residence and $200 per business for the Tontitown Volunteer Fire Department.

Lincoln

A $3.8 million bond issue is on the ballot in Lincoln to pay for a new community building and an extension of the 0.625% sales tax to pay for the bond.

