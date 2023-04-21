x
State unemployment rate falls to 3%

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas' unemployment rate declined to 3% in March from 3.2% in February, according to a report Friday from the state Division of Workforce Services.

The report said employment in Arkansas has increased for six consecutive months. The labor force rose by 1,828 from February to March and was up by 7,893 from the same month last year.

The report said the labor force participation rate was 57.4% in March, unchanged from February.

To read more about unemployment, our content partner Arkansas Business has the full article here.

