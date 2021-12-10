Springdale man killed in moped crash on I-49

57-year-old Ricky Holbrooks was traveling in the middle lane of I-49 on a moped with no lights when he was hit from behind by another vehicle.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A Springdale man was killed after being rear-ended while riding a moped on Interstate 49.

According to an accident report from Arkansas State Police (ASP), around 11:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, 57-year-old Ricky Holbrooks was traveling in the middle lane of I-49 south of Garland in Fayetteville on a moped with no lights.

The report states that another vehicle hit the rear of Holbrooks moped, causing him to crash.

The road was dry and the weather was cloudy at the time of the accident.