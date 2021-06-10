Two killed after crashing into tree in Springdale

19-year-old Christopher Elkar and 18-year-old Oliver Jacob were killed in the crash Tuesday, Oct. 5, morning.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Two people were killed after the vehicle they were in crashed into a tree in Springdale.

According to an Arkansas State Police (ASP) report, the accident happened Tuesday, Oct. 5, just before 10 a.m. on Vaughn Road.

ASP reports 19-year-old Christopher Elkar and 18-year-old Oliver Jacob were killed in the crash.

The driver, 21-year-old Mathew Gold, along with 20-year-old Gasber Laibwij, 19-year-old Absen Andres and an unnamed minor were injured in the crash, according to the ASP report. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The report states that Gold attempted to negotiate a left-hand corner and lost control, sending the vehicle into the ditch before crashing head-on into a tree.