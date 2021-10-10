Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into oncoming traffic on Hwy 264, leaving two people dead

An accident on Hwy. 264 in Lowell left two people dead and another two injured.

The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 264.

Police say a car driven by 29-year-old Luis Ruiz pulled into oncoming traffic and ran head-on into another car driven by 55-year-old Elenora Davis of Springdale.

Davis and passenger, 49-year-old Evelyn Shamory of Springdale both died due to the crash.

Ruiz and a passenger in his car were injured, according to police.