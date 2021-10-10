Police: Intoxicated driver crashes into oncoming traffic on Hwy 264, leaving two people dead

LOWELL, Ark. — An accident left two people dead another two injured Sunday, Oct. 10, morning in Lowell.
The accident happened just after 1 a.m. on Highway 264.
Police say a car driven by 29-year-old Luis Ruiz pulled into oncoming traffic and ran head-on into another car driven by 55-year-old Elenora Davis of Springdale.
Davis and passenger, 49-year-old Evelyn Shamory of Springdale both died due to the crash.
Ruiz and a passenger in his car were injured, according to police.
Ruiz was arrested on charges including negligent homicide and driving while intoxicated. He is being held without bond at the Benton County Jail.