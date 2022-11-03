Snowfall leads to wrecks and slick roads in Northwest Arkansas

Emergency crews worked several wrecks Friday morning after snow fell across Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Snow fell across Northwest Arkansas Friday, March 11, morning and left several drivers in the ditch or on the side of the road.

The Rogers Police Department (RPD) reportedly worked 18 wrecks Friday beginning around 7 a.m.

Keith Foster with the RPD says even though the snow has stopped, the roads will likely refreeze overnight, making them slick Saturday morning.

"One of the things I always like to tell people is you may have a four-wheel drive to get you going but it’s not four-wheel stop, you’re still going to slide on the ice," Foster said. "Just slow down, adjust your driving to the conditions, you should be okay."

Benton County road crews have been working to clear roads all day.

“When the snow came down is that it was melting from bottom up, so there is snow on top and slush on the bottom. So, it wasn’t icy it was just very very slick,” said Melody Kwok, Benton County communications director.

In Washington County, the snow caused several wrecks.

While clearing the roads in Springdale, one Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) snowplow caught fire just before 2 p.m. The Springdale Fire Department rushed to the area on Sunset Avenue and were able to quickly put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and traffic was moving quickly afterward.

Jay Cantrell with the Washington County Sheriff's Office says not to underestimate the roads, even if they look clear.

"So you know the same rule applies today as it did for the other snowstorms," Cantrell said. "Just allow yourself plenty of time to get where you’re going. Plenty of distance between you and the person in front of you. Those stopping distances are probably going to be quadrupled in this kind of weather."

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.