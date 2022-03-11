One hospitalized after crash in Prairie Creek

According to the Beaver Lake Fire Department, one person was taken to an area hospital.

PRAIRIE CREEK, Ark. — The Beaver Lake and Rogers Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on Bull Hill Road, near Highway 12, in Prairie Creek.

Crews were able to rescue one person who was trapped in the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.

Stay with 5NEWS for updates.

Crash in Prairie Creek 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.