Sheep Dog collecting medical equipment for NWA coronavirus relief

Donations can be dropped off at several locations in Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA) is partnering with the NWA COVID–19 Task Force to collect critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and distribute it to area public safety officials to help protect them as they serve those in need.

Due to supply-chain constraints, the availability of necessary PPE is limited.

To help, SDIA and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force are asking the community for donations of the following items during this public health crisis:

Alternative Cleaning Solutions

Clorox or PDI wipes

Digital thermometers

Exam gloves

Eye protection

Face shields

Gowns

Hand sanitizer

Isolation gown

Masks

N95 masks

Plastic gowns

Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)

Sewn homemade cotton masks

Shoe covers

Surgical masks

Items may be dropped off at the following locations:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Leave the donations inside the Entry 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Note: In the interest of public health, SDIA is limiting contact at the drop-off locations. Please leave donations along with a note with your name, contact info and what you donated so we can recognize your contribution.