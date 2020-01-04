x
Sheep Dog collecting medical equipment for NWA coronavirus relief

Donations can be dropped off at several locations in Northwest Arkansas.
Credit: AP
A healthcare worker wears protective gear during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Spain, Monday, March 30, 2020. Bells tolled in Madrid's deserted central square and flags were lowered in a day of mourning Monday as Spain raced to build field hospitals to treat an onslaught of coronavirus patients. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance (SDIA)  is partnering with the NWA COVID–19 Task Force to collect critical Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and distribute it to area public safety officials to help protect them as they serve those in need.

Due to supply-chain constraints, the availability of necessary PPE is limited. 

To help, SDIA and the NWA COVID-19 Task Force are asking the community for donations of the following items during this public health crisis:

  • Alternative Cleaning Solutions
  • Clorox or PDI wipes
  • Digital thermometers 
  • Exam gloves
  • Eye protection
  • Face shields
  • Gowns
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Isolation gown
  • Masks
  • N95 masks
  • Plastic gowns
  • Protective Coveralls (cotton, Tyvek or like material)
  • Sewn homemade cotton masks
  • Shoe covers
  • Surgical masks

Items may be dropped off at the following locations:

Fayetteville Fire Station 1, 303 W Center, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Leave the donations inside the Entry 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

 

Rogers Police Department, 1905 South Dixieland Rd, Rogers, AR 72758

Leave the donations inside the marked Community Room 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Springdale Fire Station 1, 417 N Holcomb Street, Springdale, AR 72764

Leave the donations on the first-floor main entrance 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. M-F

Note: In the interest of public health, SDIA is limiting contact at the drop-off locations. Please leave donations along with a note with your name, contact info and what you donated so we can recognize your contribution. 

The NWA COVID-19 Task Force is comprised of Northwest Arkansas area school, city, county, state, fire, police, and first responder representatives. They have been meeting virtually every day for the last few weeks on ways to fight the spread of the virus through collaboration across city and county lines.

