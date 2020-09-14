Volunteers with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance returning to Louisiana to help with Hurricane Laura damage relief

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance packed up Monday and headed to Louisiana to continue to clean up the damage left behind by Hurricane Laura.

ROGERS, Ark. — Sheep Dog Impact Assistance, a local group of military veterans and first responders, packed up and headed back to Louisiana on Monday for the second round of Hurricane Laura clean up. But, as they travel towards the coast, so does another hurricane.

Hurricane Larua ripped through parts of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast in August, leaving behind billions of dollars in damage and thousands of families in need of help.

"A lot of them have potentially lost their homes or they are having trouble getting into them because they have trees down on them," Cody Adams with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance told 5NEWS.

In August, Sheep Dog of Northwest Arkansas deployed to rural Louisiana, assisting nearly 1,800 people.

"We've done a lot of good, and we have restored a lot of hope for people who thought it would be weeks or possibly months for them to receive the help from somebody," Adams said.

But, the team told 5NEWS it was evident that their work was far from over, and that families there desperately still needed help.

"People need to get back to their homes, and they lost everything, so just seeing us it's a beacon of hope," Frank Rodriguez with Sheep Dog Impact Assistance said.

As the Sheep Dog caravan heads to the coast to clear away more destruction left behind by Hurricane Laura, another threat is tracking in - Hurricane Sally.

Hurricane Sally is now set to make landfall as a "Category 2" storm.

"Continuously watch that every day, check it numerous times throughout the day," Adams said. "We do have a contingency plan in place if it comes to the area where we are going to be."

The disaster response team will return home Friday, only to assess the damage Hurricane Sally might cause, and answer the call for wherever that may be.