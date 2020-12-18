x
Fort Smith/Fayetteville News

Local News

Wood Stone Pizza partners with Second Helping NWA for Toy Drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Wood Stone Pizza is partnering with Second Helping NWA to host a toy drive for families hit hardest by COVID-19.

They will be collecting new unwrapped toys at both of their locations. The toy drive will be going on until December 23. 

Below you can find the location addresses and hours.

DOWNTOWN: 

557 South School Avenue, Fayetteville, AR 72701

Tuesday - Friday: 4 p.m. -  Close 

Saturday - Sunday: 11 a.m. - Close

UPTOWN:

3619 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville, AR 72703 

Tuesday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m. 

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11a.m. - 9 p.m.
Second Helping NWA Toy Drive
