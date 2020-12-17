Rotary of Springdale announces it will feed 600 families this year

The project was started to help food-insecure kids have food to help sustain them during Christmas break.

SPRINGDALE, Arkansas — The Rotary of Springdale plans to feed 600 Springdale families this year and started the project to help food-insecure kids have food to help sustain them during Christmas break.

The Board started the food donation program two years ago and distributed 50 bags at Lee Elementary and 50 bags at Jones Elementary in Springdale the first year.

Last year 100 bags were given at Lee and 100 at Jones, and this year 300 bags will be given at each school.

Greg Collier, President, Rotary of Springdale said, "Last year, as I was leaving Jones Elementary, a grandparent of one of the students who received the bag stopped me outside the school. She said the Principal called her the day before to tell her that she had a bag of groceries for her. She was crying and said to me, 'This is the only thing extra we will have this year.'"

On Dec. 17 at 7:00 a.m. the Board will meet at the Security Bank Annex in Springdale at 121 N. Main St. with all the groceries, bag them up and distribute them to the schools throughout the morning.