Sarah Huckabee Sanders to host rally in Fort Smith next week

The rally will be held at the Riverfront Amphitheater and will be open to the public. It will begin at 5:30 p.m.

“The freedoms we are blessed with as Arkansans and Americans are always worth fighting for,” said Sanders. “Socialism and government control are destined to fail. Freedom is the foundation and the hope for our great state and country. I am excited to continue taking this message to every corner of Arkansas during our Freedom Tour.”



The Freedom Tour will be from Sept. 5 through Sept. 11 and includes several stops in Arkansas.