Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Grape Festival

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at the Tontitown Grape Festival Saturday (Aug. 7).
She posted this to her Twitter account,
"We had a great time at Grape Fest in Tontitown - talked to a lot of people supporting our campaign, and even saw one of our campaign flags flying high!"
Huckabee-Sanders is running for the Republican nomination for Arkansas Governor in the 2022 elections.
At present, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is the only other declared gubernatorial candidate for the Republican primary.