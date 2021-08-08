Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Grape Festival

Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at the Tontitown Grape Festival Saturday (Aug. 7).

TONTITOWN, Ark. — Sarah Huckabee Sanders was at the Tontitown Grape Festival Saturday (Aug. 7).

She posted this to her Twitter account,

"We had a great time at Grape Fest in Tontitown - talked to a lot of people supporting our campaign, and even saw one of our campaign flags flying high!"

Huckabee-Sanders is running for the Republican nomination for Arkansas Governor in the 2022 elections.