Salvation Army in need of bell ringers in the River Valley

The River Valley Salvation Army is hoping to raise $150,000 this year.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Salvation Army is in need of volunteers to ring the bell at the red kettles ahead of the holiday season.

“Well it’s that time of year we’re in a bad time right now and for people to help other people and be helpful I think it’s a great thing to do,” said bell ringer James Phillips.

Phillips has been a bell ringer for years.

“It really feels good it feels good to do something good,” he said.

Whether there’s rain, snow or sunshine Phillips will be ringing a bell with a happy heart because he has seen firsthand how much of an impact one dollar donated can make.

“Personally, Salvation Army has helped me when I wasn’t in a good situation and I’m sure it’s helped a lot of other people as well,” he said.

Captain Bradley Hargis with the Salvation Army says that is exactly what the Red Kettle Campaign is for, to help people.

One misconception is that money put in a bucket is going to the national Salvation Army, but Hargis says that is not the case.

“We totally fundraise local so we succeed or fail by local fundraising so it’s very important our kettle campaign goes very well so we can continue saying yes to people on their worst day,” Hargis said.

The River Valley Salvation Army is hoping to raise $150,000 this year. Donations will go towards providing meals, shelter, helping at-risk youth and the Angel Tree program.

A big part of raising needed funds is having enough volunteers to do so.

“We probably have 2/3 of our volunteer shifts open still,” Hargis said.

Without enough volunteers, it’s a lot harder to raise money.

The Salvation Army needs people to volunteer at the Red Kettles so they can set up at all of their stations this year. Otherwise, they will have to pay bell ringers from part of the funds raised.

“We just want to spread joy as well as raise money for the Salvation Army for the year-round work that they do,” Hargis said.

Click here to help the Salvation Army by volunteering. You can work by yourself or with a friend.