River Valley Regional Food Bank hosting Thanksgiving food giveaway for veterans this Saturday

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank has announced hosting a special Thanksgiving food giveaway for veterans on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while supplies last.

Veterans will receive a food box for a Thanksgiving meal, including ham, milk and dog food.

Distribution will occur at the River Valley Regional Food Bank location at 1617 South Zero Street in Fort Smith.

Veterans are asked to provide a valid military I.D. or their DD214 form, and a veteran must be present to receive the donation.

This is not a drive-thru event, and veterans must park the vehicles and approach the registration tent before receiving food.

The River Valley Food Bank says Feeding America made the donation event possible thanks to funding provided by a grant.