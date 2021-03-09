Rogers Fire Department announces the passing of retired Lieutenant Ed Macken

Lieutenant Ed Macken served the Rogers Fire Department from 1982 to 2008 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1992.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department (RFD) announced the passing of retired Lieutenant Ed Macken.

Lieutenant Macken served the Rogers Fire Department from 1982 to 2008 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 1992.

The RFD says Lieutenant Macken was well-respected and held in high regard by all those who knew him. He was awarded the Legacy Award in 2014 at the RFD annual Anniversary Dinner and Awards Banquet. He had many other awards and commendations that describe him as an "outgoing individual with innate leadership skills" and "unselfishly devoted" to the RFD.

RFD said Lieutenant Macken had his "fingerprints" on the successful careers of many young Rogers firefighters. Lieutenant Macken was known for his sense of humor, common sense and work ethic.

The RFD shared photos of Lieutenant Macken on its Facebook page and says they mourn his loss along with his friends and family.