'You Matter' campaign returns to Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith residents will soon see the return of some encouraging yard signs.

You Matter Fort Smith (YMFS) is hosting the 2nd Annual “You Matter” day on Sept. 11, 2021.

The local mental health advocacy group is partnering with local non-profit Elisa Smiles to provide free “You Matter. Don’t Give Up.” yard signs for the community.

While supplies last, the free yard signs will be available at the Clean Cookin’ location in the Stonewood Village Shopping Center.

Residents are also asked to hold an encouraging sign from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along the sidewalk of Rogers Avenue near 74th.

YMFS is asking participants to follow all CDC and Arkansas Department of Health COVID-19 safety guidelines and encourage social distance and face masks wearing.

If you're not able to participate in person, Mayor George McGill asks the community to show extraordinary acts of kindness and encouragement to others on this day.

“We wanted to remind people that they are not alone," said YMFS co-founder Jerri Cole. "We picked this day because it is the last Saturday of National Suicide Prevention Week 2021. Together, we can make the Fort Smith metro a better, happier place to live and work.”

Co-founder Rudy Ledbetter has been involved with several nonprofit organizations and has been a member of Leadership Fort Smith Class of 2020.

“One of our goals is the destigmatization of mental illness and to raise awareness. We want to continue a conversation about mental health and wellness in Fort Smith,” Ledbetter said.

“People need to know they are not alone. We have all had bad days. Some of us have had really bad days. I just want to tell people they don’t have to make a permanent choice to fix a temporary situation,” said found of Elisa Smiles, Stuart Rowland.

More information about YMFS and the event can be found on the You Matter Fort Smith Facebook page.