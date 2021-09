The clinic is open to students, families, staff, and community members ages 12 and up.

ROGERS, Ark — Rogers Public Schools will be hosting its second COVID-19 vaccination clinic next week.

The first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines will be available for students, families, staff, and community members ages 12 and up.

Registration is encouraged but not required.

The clinic will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rogers High School.

To register, click here.