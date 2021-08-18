Robert Burns named Home Region Program Director for Walton Family Foundation

Robert Burns will oversee the program's 2025 Strategy, which focuses on building a vibrant, inclusive Northwest Arkansas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Walton Family Foundation has announced Robert Burns as the director of the Home Region Program.

According to the foundation, Burns is a community relations and social innovation expert. He has a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Kansas and a bachelor’s in political science from Appalachian State University.

Burns will oversee the program's 2025 Strategy, which focuses on building a vibrant, inclusive Northwest Arkansas and supporting economic and community development in the Arkansas-Mississippi Delta.

“Over the next five years, the Walton Family Foundation will work steadily and boldly toward long-term change that unlocks opportunity for every person in Northwest Arkansas and the Delta,” said Tom Walton, Home Region Program chair. “Robert’s background as a proven leader in community relations, cross-sector collaboration, and social impact will provide a new perspective that encourages our partners and us to embrace innovative, community-driven solutions to the unique needs of these regions.”

Burns has over 25 years of experience in workforce housing, philanthropy, community development, and governmental affairs. He recently led efforts to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment as senior vice president of Citi. According to the foundation, Burns has partnered with nonprofit and public agencies throughout his career to build more inclusive cities, managed a Community Development Financial Institution, and directed nonprofit solutions for an affordable housing organization.

Burns has worked in local government in four states including Kansas and Missouri. He also has experience leading community development efforts supporting nonprofits in Arkansas and the Delta.

“Building diverse, inclusive, and equitable communities requires commitment, innovation, and collaboration,” Burns said. “I look forward to working with, and learning from, local partners to help ensure everyone in Northwest Arkansas and the Delta has access to all the opportunities these communities have to offer.”