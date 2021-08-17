Walmart boosts outlook as back-to-school sales return

The company is raising its outlook as Americans come out of pandemic hibernation to shop.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart is raising its outlook for the year as Americans, coming out of hibernation, returned to shopping for back-to-school clothes and travel goods during the fiscal second quarter.

Still, concerns are mounting over spending in the months ahead as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges across the U.S. and mask mandates are reinstated.

Home Depot, the nation’s largest home improvement retailer, said Tuesday that sales continued to rise, but the DIY frenzy may be cooling.