The Supply Side: Walmart’s Open Call gives two Arkansas companies a shot

Two Arkansas-based companies made the cut at Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call event to get their products on the retailer’s shelves.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a Walmart store sign is visible from Route 28 in Derry, N.H. Walmart Inc., reported on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, that it swung to a loss in the fiscal fourth quarter as the sale of its Japan and United Kingdom divisions weighed on results. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Two Arkansas-based companies made the cut at Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call event to get their products on the retailer’s shelves.

Camo Dust, based in Lonoke, and Bentonville-based Bucklebury each told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal about their deals with Walmart.

The two companies were among 900 entrepreneurs to virtually pitch products to buyer teams on June 30. Walmart said it was the largest class of entrepreneurs in its eight years of hosting the event. The 900 participants were culled from more than 12,000 meeting requests received by the retail giant.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

