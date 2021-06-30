The Supply Side: Walmart’s Open Call gives two Arkansas companies a shot

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Two Arkansas-based companies made the cut at Walmart’s eighth annual Open Call event to get their products on the retailer’s shelves.

The two companies were among 900 entrepreneurs to virtually pitch products to buyer teams on June 30. Walmart said it was the largest class of entrepreneurs in its eight years of hosting the event. The 900 participants were culled from more than 12,000 meeting requests received by the retail giant.