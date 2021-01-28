River Valley Regional Food Bank to host pet food giveaway on Friday

The food bank is partnering with Feeding America and PetSmart to give away 32,000 pounds of dog and cat food this Friday in Fort Smith.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) is partnering with Feeding America and PetSmart to give away 32,000 pounds of dog and cat food on Friday (Jan. 29) at the food bank facility located at 1617 South Zero St. in Fort Smith.

Bags of pet food will first be distributed to pet rescue agencies across the food bank’s eight-county service area at 10:00 a.m.

Then in the afternoon, RVRFB will host a public distribution of the product, which will be available to anyone who needs it on a first-come-first-come basis while supplies last.

RVRFB is not certain of the start time for the public distribution on Friday, but plans to begin late in the morning or early in the afternoon and will announce a start time on its social media pages when a time is decided.