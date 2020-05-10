This year the drive is in October you can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations.

6th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive





Families and seniors are struggling more than ever to put food on the table due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Many kids don’t know when they’ll get their next meal. Many parents are stressed out not knowing how they’ll provide an adequate breakfast or dinner.

Let’s do something to help change that with the 6th Annual Give Where You Live Food Drive. This year the drive is in October you can drop off non-perishable food items at participating Harps/Price Cutter Grocery stores or Armstrong Bank locations from Oct. 12th-25th. See the list below for participating locations.

*New this year, you can pick up a pre-packaged donation bag near the checkout at Harps, pay for it and then drop it in the donation box.





100% of all the food collected will go to both the NWA Food Bank and River Valley Regional Food Bank to help those facing food insecurity.

Please join 5NEWS and let’s help fight hunger right here where we live!

The items most needed are:

Canned meats/fish/poultry

Canned/packaged meals

Peanut butter

Cereal

Soups

Canned vegetables

Canned fruits

100% juice

Pasta/pasta sauces

Rice

Personal hygiene items (shampoo, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, etc.)

Participating Harps Locations :

Gentry, AR 300 S. Gentry Blvd.

Siloam Springs, AR 201 Hwy 412

Elkins, AR 1951 N. Center St.

Rogers, AR 715 N. 2nd Street

Springdale, AR 2894 West Sunset

Centerton, AR 710 W. Centerton Blvd

Springdale, AR 1007 Jones Road

Fayetteville, AR 1274 Colorado Drive

Prairie Grove, AR 319 E. Buchanan St.

West Fork, AR 266 Three Dog Lane

Bentonville, AR 1209 N. Walton Blvd

Huntsville, AR 115 Lee St.

Fort Smith, AR 2507 Market Trace

Springdale, AR 1945 Butterfield Coach Road

Noel, MO 508 North Cliffside Dr.

Fort Smith, AR 3401 South 74th Street

Bella Vista, AR 404 Town Center NE

Fayetteville, AR 1189 N. Garland

Fayetteville, AR 1780 N. Crossover Road

Lincoln, AR 310 W. Pridemore

Waldron, AR 1350 W. 6th Street

Springdale, AR 1308 N. Thompson

Poteau, OK 2219 N. Broadway

Gore, OK 603 N. Main Street

Westville, OK 519 Hwy 59 North

Alma, AR 25 Highway 64 West

Clarksville, AR 502 South Crawford Street

Lowell, AR 916 W. Monroe Ave.

Gravette, AR 800 1st Ave SE

Van Buren, AR 120 Cloverleaf Plaza

Fayetteville, AR 3055 N. College

Participating Price Cutter Locations:

Cedarville, AR 8848 North Hwy 59

Participating Armstrong Bank Locations: