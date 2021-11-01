Antioch pop-up pantry held today in Fort Smith

The event was from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. and was held at the pantry.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Antioch Youth and Family starting the new year with another popup pantry in Fort Smith.

After Antioch conducted its end of year inventory it realized there was an opportunity for another pop-up pantry event.

“So we did inventory and we removed out of the deep freeze, 8 palettes of frozen food so we could stocking up for Thanksgiving and Christmas," Ken Kupchick, a volunteer with Antioch Family and Youth, said.



The pantry located on 32nd Street played host to the pop-up.

As always it attracted a large turnout of people.

About 4,000 pounds of food fed 2,800 people.

“We have been doing events since march and we have lines two miles long for this food. One simple box of food, two miles of people, wanting to get it. We’re taking care of five thousand people a week," Kupchick said.

Although this time around there were only a few food items for distribution people there say every little bit helps.

“This is great! Antioch is the best. They are supplying food to people that don’t have food and that right there is a blessing to our community," Wanda Hinklelee of Fort Smith said.



Since the pandemic started people in fort smith have struggled with food insecurity.

The number of people Antioch served this year increased from 25,000 to 30,000.

The pop-up wrapped up around 12:30 this afternoon.