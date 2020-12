Today at 10:00 a.m., the public will receive Clean Cookin’ meals, along with GoFresh boxes and dairy products at the Fort Smith food giveaway.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The River Valley Regional Food Bank (RVRFB) and Stu’s Clean Cookin’ are hosting a New Year’s Eve food giveaway at the food bank located at 1617 South Zero St. in Fort Smith.

