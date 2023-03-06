NWA, River Valley public schools offering free meals to kids all summer

The free meals will be served at Owl Creek School starting Monday, June 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many school districts across our area are providing free meals while school is out this summer.

Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) is offering free meals this summer to anyone 18 years or younger.

Meals will be served daily at Owl Creek School starting June 5, and continue through Aug. 4. They will close on June 19, and July 3-7, according to their website.

FPS says the serving hours will be Monday through Friday, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you wish to receive a free meal but can't make it to this location, FPS says daily hot meals can also be picked up at any of the FPS food truck locations.

The food truck locations are:

Fayetteville Public Library

401 West Mountain Street

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Yvonne Richard Community Center

240 E. Rock Street

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

American Legion

1195 South Curtis Avenue

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Springdale School District is providing free lunches from 11 a.m. to noon every weekday at Parson Hills Elementary from June 5th through July 14th. Lunches will be provided at Walker Elementary from June 19th through August 4th.

The Rogers School District will serve breakfast and lunch from June 5th through July 28th at Westside Elementary, Jones Elementary and Old Wire Elementary. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon.

Rogers also serves mobile lunches at the following locations:

DoubleTree Apartments

601 W Easy Street

11 a.m. to noon

Olivewood Apartments

1006 N 31st Street

11 a.m.

Westbrook Apartments

2300 W Persimmon

11:15 a.m.

Southwind Apartments

2200 N 12th Street

11:15 a.m.

Meadow Park Apartments

840 N 16th Street

12:15 p.m.

Word Nail Park Pavilion

801 McClure

12:15 p.m.

Rogers Activity Center

12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Bus stop at 10th & Olive Street

11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Fort Smith Public Schools are serving breakfast and lunch at 10 schools throughout the district. Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are free for kids up to 18 and anyone older can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.00.

Barling Elementary

Beard Elementary

Howard Elementary

Morrison Elementary

Orr Elementary

Ramsey Middle School

Spradling Elementary

Sunnymede Elementary

Sutton Elementary

Tilles Elementary

