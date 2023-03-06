NWA, River Valley public schools offering free meals to kids all summer

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many school districts across our area are providing free meals while school is out this summer.
Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) is offering free meals this summer to anyone 18 years or younger.
Meals will be served daily at Owl Creek School starting June 5, and continue through Aug. 4. They will close on June 19, and July 3-7, according to their website.
FPS says the serving hours will be Monday through Friday, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.
If you wish to receive a free meal but can't make it to this location, FPS says daily hot meals can also be picked up at any of the FPS food truck locations.
The food truck locations are:
- Fayetteville Public Library
401 West Mountain Street
10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Yvonne Richard Community Center
240 E. Rock Street
11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.
- American Legion
1195 South Curtis Avenue
12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.
The Springdale School District is providing free lunches from 11 a.m. to noon every weekday at Parson Hills Elementary from June 5th through July 14th. Lunches will be provided at Walker Elementary from June 19th through August 4th.
The Rogers School District will serve breakfast and lunch from June 5th through July 28th at Westside Elementary, Jones Elementary and Old Wire Elementary. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon.
Rogers also serves mobile lunches at the following locations:
- DoubleTree Apartments
601 W Easy Street
11 a.m. to noon
- Olivewood Apartments
1006 N 31st Street
11 a.m.
- Westbrook Apartments
2300 W Persimmon
11:15 a.m.
- Southwind Apartments
2200 N 12th Street
11:15 a.m.
- Meadow Park Apartments
840 N 16th Street
12:15 p.m.
- Word Nail Park Pavilion
801 McClure
12:15 p.m.
- Rogers Activity Center
12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.
- Bus stop at 10th & Olive Street
11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.
Fort Smith Public Schools are serving breakfast and lunch at 10 schools throughout the district. Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are free for kids up to 18 and anyone older can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.00.
- Barling Elementary
- Beard Elementary
- Howard Elementary
- Morrison Elementary
- Orr Elementary
- Ramsey Middle School
- Spradling Elementary
- Sunnymede Elementary
- Sutton Elementary
- Tilles Elementary
