NWA, River Valley public schools offering free meals to kids all summer

The free meals will be served at Owl Creek School starting Monday, June 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Many school districts across our area are providing free meals while school is out this summer.

Fayetteville Public Schools (FPS) is offering free meals this summer to anyone 18 years or younger. 

Meals will be served daily at Owl Creek School starting June 5, and continue through Aug. 4. They will close on June 19, and July 3-7, according to their website. 

FPS says the serving hours will be Monday through Friday, 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you wish to receive a free meal but can't make it to this location, FPS says daily hot meals can also be picked up at any of the FPS food truck locations. 

The food truck locations are: 

  • Fayetteville Public Library 

401 West Mountain Street

10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m.

  • Yvonne Richard Community Center 

240 E. Rock Street

11:30 a.m. - 12 p.m.

  • American Legion

1195 South Curtis Avenue

12:30 p.m. - 1 p.m.

The Springdale School District is providing free lunches from 11 a.m. to noon every weekday at Parson Hills Elementary from June 5th through July 14th. Lunches will be provided at Walker Elementary from June 19th through August 4th.

The Rogers School District will serve breakfast and lunch from June 5th through July 28th at Westside Elementary, Jones Elementary and Old Wire Elementary. Breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch is from 11 a.m. to noon. 

Rogers also serves mobile lunches at the following locations:

  • DoubleTree Apartments

 601 W Easy Street

 11 a.m. to noon

  • Olivewood Apartments

 1006 N 31st Street

 11 a.m.

  • Westbrook  Apartments

 2300 W Persimmon

 11:15 a.m. 

  • Southwind  Apartments

 2200 N 12th Street

 11:15 a.m. 

  • Southwind  Apartments

 2200 N 12th Street

 11:15 a.m. 

  • Meadow Park  Apartments

 840 N 16th Street

 12:15 p.m. 

  • Word Nail Park Pavilion

 801 McClure

 12:15 p.m. 

  • Rogers Activity Center

 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m.

  • Bus stop at 10th & Olive Street

 11:50 a.m. to 12:20 p.m.

Fort Smith Public Schools are serving breakfast and lunch at 10 schools throughout the district. Breakfast is served from 7:45 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meals are free for kids up to 18 and anyone older can purchase breakfast for $2.50 and lunch for $4.00.

  • Barling Elementary
  • Beard Elementary
  • Howard Elementary
  • Morrison Elementary
  • Orr Elementary
  • Ramsey Middle School
  • Spradling Elementary
  • Sunnymede Elementary
  • Sutton Elementary
  • Tilles Elementary
Posted by Fayetteville Public Schools on Wednesday, May 31, 2023
