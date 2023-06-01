Non-profit holds bilingual summer reading program

Parents and children can attend the program to read books in English and Spanish.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — OneCommunity's Casita de Libros welcomes kids and parents for a summer program of bilingual reading starting June 6.

Feed Your Brain, the nonprofit's bilingual summer reading program begins the first week of June through the last week of July. The program is hosted in different locations throughout Springdale, including OneCommunity's location at the Center for Nonprofits in suite M414 at 614 Emma Avenue.

Families can attend sessions at Walker Elementary School starting June 19 through July 31 every Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m., Tuesdays at the Jones Center Room 227 starting June 6 through July 25 from 10-11 a.m., and at the Parson Hills Elementary on Wednesdays June 7 through July 26 from 10-11 a.m.

Program director Lourdes Lopez says parents who are not able to take their children to those sessions are welcome to pick up books and materials at the OneCommunity office after communicating with them.

According to Lopez, Feed Your Brain is a family program meant to show parents how to read to their kids.

According to OneCommunity director and co-founder Dr. Diana Gonzales, the curriculum for the program was created because they believe it's important for Spanish speakers to read in English and Spanish.

"Your child is gonna be learning English in School. However, we don't have a lot of people who are biliterate," Gonzales said.

Gonzales noted that 7,700 books were read by children and parents who were part of the program last summer.

Parents who wish to sign up along with their children for Feed Your Brain can visit this link.

Feed Your Brain sessions at Parson Hills Elementary and Walker Elementary School OneCommunity also offers bilingual science classes where kids will be learning about birds this summer. The organization also offers other bilingual programs throughout the year like Spanish literacy classes for teens and adults and an arts program at Crystal Bridges for adults 55 and older.

