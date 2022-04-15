Pickleball tournament raising money for Children’s Safety Center of Washington Co.

CSC says just last year, it saw almost 700 alleged child abuse victims primarily from Washington County, and says most of those were sexual abuse allegations.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A pickleball tournament is being held on Saturday, April 16 to raise funds for the Children's Safety Center (CSC) of Washington County.

The event has been put together by a group of CSC supporters as they celebrate the center's 25th anniversary.

The tournament will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Springdale Recreation Center located at 1906 Cambridge St.

The center's mission is to empower children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope, and heal.

CSC says in 2021 it saw almost 700 alleged child abuse victims primarily from Washington County and says most of those were sexual abuse allegations. CSC says this year, there was an increase of 24%.

The center provides:

Child advocacy

Forensic interviewing

Sexual assault examinations

Mental health therapy

Child abuse prevention training.

In 1997, the CSC became the first child advocacy center in the state. It was created to help children prevent further trauma they may suffer during the complicated process of investigation, prosecution, and treatment.

When a child goes through CSC, they leave a permanent handprint on the wall representing an emotional story of recovery. CSC says this powerful handprint has become the defining symbol of its mission as each handprint tells a story full of heart and hope for the future.

Since its opening, over 13,000 handprints have been placed on the center's walls.

