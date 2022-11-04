Arkansas officials urge importance of child advocacy centers

April 11th is Children's Advocacy Center Day across Arkansas after Governor Asa Hutchinson issued a proclamation on Monday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson and his wife Susan took time to recognize the systems that support Arkansas children facing abuse with a proclamation that "April 11th is Children's Advocacy Center Day across Arkansas," the governor said.

State Representative DeeAnn Vaught (D-87) has seen the work child advocacy centers do to help stop abuse firsthand. Now, she's sharing her own experiences through advocacy for children today.

"We're talking about it. We're getting it out in the open. We're shining light on this issue," Vaught said.

And she's working alongside Susan Hutchinson's Shine Hope campaign to spread awareness of child abuse in the state.

"We can shine the hope and get the help to the children that need it...This stuff does go on a whole lot more than we would dare think it does," Susan Hutchinson said.

And DHS says that awareness could help more people learn how to report possible cases of abuse.

Director of the Division of Children and Family Services for DHS, Mischa Martin advised anyone concerned, "You don't have to know for certain that it's happening, you don't have to prove the case. If you suspect child abuse, you need to call and go ahead and report it and let the Arkansas State Police determine whether it gets investigated or not."

And Arkansas leaders want to continue helping as many kids as they can.

"I know what they're going through. I know what it feels like. And it is amazing to be able to turn around and help others like somebody helped me," Vaught added.

The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline is open 24/7 for reports at 1-800-482-5964.