Children's Safety Center in Springdale hosts open house for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month

The center is holding an open house Tuesday, April 5 from 4-6 p.m. to show the community how it helps children experiencing abuse.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Children's Safety Center (CSC) in Springdale is hosting an open house to give community members a walk-through experience of what the facility does to help children in our area.

The open house will be from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, at the center located at 614 E. Emma Ave, STE 200, Springdale.

April is Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month. To celebrate 25 years, the center is opening its doors to give the community a personal and interactive tour of the facility and a chance to learn more about what CSC does to help children who are going through a difficult time.

The center says the tour will allow you to follow in the footsteps of a child as they navigate their way from telling to healing.

There will be refreshments and raffle options to win prizes during the event.

According to data from CSC, in 2021, the center saw almost 700 alleged child abuse victims, primarily from Washington County, and most of those were sexual abuse allegations. The center says this year that they are up to 24% over the number of children seen in 2021.

The center's mission is to empower children to overcome abuse and begin to trust, hope and heal from the trauma they have faced.

The CSC provides child advocacy, forensic interviewing, sexual assault examinations, mental health therapy and child abuse prevention training.

Each child that comes through the center leaves a permanent handprint on the wall to represent an emotional story of recovery. The handprint has become a symbol of the CSC's mission and since its opening in 1997, over 13,000 handprints have been placed on the center's walls.

