Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fort Smith Friday (Aug. 27) morning.
According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the woman who was hit was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her identity has not been released yet.
Mitchell says the intersection at 50th and N. O Street will remain blocked off as they work to clean up the accident.
The accident is still under investigation and no further details have been released.
Drivers are asked to take different routes at this time.