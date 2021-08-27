Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Fort Smith

The intersection at 50th Street and N. O Street will remain blocked off as they work to clean up the accident.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Fort Smith Friday (Aug. 27) morning.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, the woman who was hit was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Her identity has not been released yet.

Mitchell says the intersection at 50th and N. O Street will remain blocked off as they work to clean up the accident.

The accident is still under investigation and no further details have been released.