Fort Smith Police Department warns public of phone scam

The Fort Smith Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going on.
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department is warning the public of a phone scam that has been going on. 

Police say they have received several calls about scammers calling residents pretending to be an officer on the scene of a fatal accident and seeking personal information.

Fort Smith Police assures this is a scam and is not affiliated with the department. They ask that you do not share any information over the phone with strangers.

The department says fatality accidents will be reported directly through them or on social media.

