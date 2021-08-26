Woman killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing street in Springdale

43-year-old Trista Marion was walking across an intersection at Thompson Street onto Shady Grove Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Springdale.

According to an accident report from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the accident happened on Monday, Aug. 23 just before 11:30 p.m.

The report states 43-year-old Trista Marion was walking across an intersection at Thompson Street onto Shady Grove Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

The vehicle had the right of way with a green light at the intersection when Marion crossed the street on a pedestrian red light, according to the report.