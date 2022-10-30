Pedestrian dead after being hit by car in Alma

The man is identified as 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma.

ALMA, Arkansas — A man is dead after being hit by a car in Alma on Friday, Oct. 28.

According to a crash report from the Arkansas State Police, 60-year-old Ronny Ray Rowden of Alma was crossing the road just before 9 a.m.

The report says the crash happened on Highway 162 near West Fork Street when Rowden was hit by a Lincoln Town Car.

The driver is not named in the report but it does say the injured were taken to Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.

