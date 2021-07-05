x
Local News

Prairie Grove officer who was shot last week remains in ICU but now off ventilator and awake

Officer Tyler Franks' family asked Washington Regional Medical Center to provide the public with an update on his condition.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Arkansas — The family of the Prairie Grove officer who was shot and injured while responding to a domestic disturbance on May 4 asked Washington Regional Medical Center (WRMC) to provide the public with an update on his condition.

WRMC says, "Officer Tyler Franks remains in the intensive care unit at Washington Regional where he continues to show improvement after having surgery on Friday (May 7). He is now off the ventilator, awake and communicating with family members. The family wishes to express their gratitude for the continued prayers and support."

Officer Franks was shot and injured Tuesday (May 4) night while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Prairie Grove.

42-year-old Nickolas Colbert, fired multiple rounds from a shotgun and handgun at close range striking Officer Franks three times, critically wounding him.

The suspect retreated further into the bedroom while still armed, and Officer Gibson was able to remove Officer Franks from the house and immediately applied two tourniquets. 

Prairie Grove Chief of Police Chris Workman says Officer Gibson's immediate action saved Officer Franks' life.   

