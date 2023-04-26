Food insecurity bill goes into effect in Oklahoma November 1

The new bill removing the threat of liability for food donations from school cafeterias and restaurants will go into effect November 1.

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new bill authored by Oklahoma House Representative Anthony Moore, R-Clinton, has been signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt. House Bill 1542 aims to remove civil liability from school cafeterias and restaurants that wish to donate leftover food.

According to Rep. Moore, the previous lack of protection from civil action is what has been preventing restaurants and school cafeterias from donating "perfectly good food."

However, organizations that "willfully or negligently donate spoiled food" will be exempt from the protections granted by this law.

“We have many seniors, individuals and families who are living with food insecurity, while restaurants and school cafeterias feel they have no choice but to throw away nutritious, good food,” said Sen. Brenda Stanley, R-Midwest City, who authored the bill in the Senate.

HB1542 was signed into law April 19 and will take effect on Nov. 1.

