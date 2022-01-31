Oklahoma representatives file the Humane Tether Law

Representatives filed the Humane Tether Law which will address a number of issues related to the treatment of pets within Oklahoma, including keeping pets tied up.

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Jan. 21, Oklahoma representatives filed pet protection legislation regarding the tethering of animals within the state.

Rep. Ken Luttrell, R-Ponca City, and Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, announced House Bill 2993 creating the Humane Tether Act of 2022.

“Putting pets at risk of freezing due to inadequate shelter, tethering them in a manner that causes a choking hazard, and not providing food and clean water is animal cruelty, plain and simple," Dollens said. "HB2993 is a bipartisan bill to make sure pet owners take responsibility for keeping their pets safe.”

This legislation would address countless issues related to the treatment of pets including prohibiting individuals from chaining or tethering a dog under certain circumstances, providing requirements for tethering dogs and prohibiting leaving a dog outside in certain weather conditions.

“We want to prevent putting dogs at risk from extreme weather conditions and an inability to access food, water, or basic shelter,” Luttrell said. “For law enforcement and animal control officers, these ordinances create clear boundaries and expectations for pet owners. They allow for the employment and enforcement of citations and other penalties so the owner doesn’t just go back to inhumanely tethering their animals after the officer leaves.”

Dollens and Luttrell both say there are currently different laws from county to county and throughout municipalities. House Bill 2993 aims at setting a uniform state law that would make it easier for pet owners to understand what the rules and regulations are across Oklahoma.

"If you think this is not an issue in your community that needs to be addressed, just ask your children and grandchildren if the treatment of pets is important to them," Luttrell added.

