Oklahoma Democrats push 'Safe at School Act' to reverse Senate Bill 658

The House Democrats have filed the legislation to reverse the bill preventing school boards from implementing COVID-19 safety measures.

OKLAHOMA CITY — As COVID-19 numbers rise across the nation, the Oklahoma House Democrats have filed the 'Safe at School Act' to reverse Senate bill 658 so that COVID-19 protection measures can be implemented for the upcoming school year.

Representative Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa, authored the 'Safe at School Act', known as House Bill 2967, with the hopes of it restoring local control for communities across Oklahoma.

“Senate Bill 658 cripples the ability of local school districts to act quickly when needed,” said Representative Provenzano. “Needs across Oklahoma are different, and schools need to be able to make decisions about safety based on local data rather than waiting for the Governor to declare a state of emergency. Enough is enough. It is time to protect our children.”

House Bill 2967 has the support of and has been co-authored by several Oklahoma Democrats including:

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-OKC

Rep. Andy Fugate, D-Del City

Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa

Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater

Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman

Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa

"We now have a vehicle to save lives by overturning this short-sighted law,” said Oklahoma Representative Nichols. “If the leadership in the House and Senate now agree that SB658 will have a devastating impact on Oklahoma children and educators, we can make this right for our communities and return local control.”

The 'Safe at School Act' will affect grades k-12 but also affect Oklahoma's higher education institutions' ability to protect students.

“I’m concerned for our higher-ed students,” said Representative Ranson. “Stillwater hosts a large population of college-aged students, and Senate Bill 658 bans colleges, such as OSU, from instituting mandatory health safety protocols. Stillwater has the potential of being the epicenter to a super spreader event.”

In a press release, the Oklahoma House Democrats said that it may seem improbable that legislation will be signed but are hopeful from the steps made towards change in Arkansas.