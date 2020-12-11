NWACC names new executive director of advancement

Liz Anderson comes to NWACC from the Northwest Arkansas office of the American Heart Association, but she is not new to education.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) recently named Liz Anderson as the executive director of advancement.

She assumed her new role on Nov. 2. Treva Kennedy, who has served as interim since January, will continue in her previous position as associate director of advancement.

“We are thrilled to have Liz Anderson join us as executive director of advancement. The position is critical for securing the funds we need to continue to grow and serve our students. These are challenging and uncertain times, but we are confident that Liz will be a great asset for us in preparing for the future and working in our community to build support for our programs. She has a strong background in fundraising and a record of success,” NWACC President Dr. Evelyn E. Jorgenson said.

Anderson will be a member of the executive leadership team and will be responsible for all major gift and philanthropic fundraising to support the short-term and long-term plans of the institution.

She will serve a dual role as manager of the day-to-day operations of the NWACC Foundation, a separate 501(c)(3) non-profit entity, and be a liaison to the foundation board of directors.