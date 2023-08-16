Northside High School student arrested for having a gun in their backpack

According to Fort Smith schools, nobody was injured in the incident.

FORT SMITH, Ark — A Northside High School student was arrested the first week of the school year after a gun was found in their backpack, the school district said in a statement.

According to the Fort Smith School District, school administration and district police officers responded to Northside at 2:45 p.m. after a report of a student vaping. After officers searched the student, a gun was found in their backpack, officials said.

In the statement released on Wednesday, school officials said nobody was harmed in the incident, “thanks to the diligent surveillance work and collaborative efforts of campus police and school administrators.”

The firearm was confiscated, and the student was arrested with a felony. School officials said the case was referred to the Fort Smith Prosecutor’s Office.

