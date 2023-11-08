'Live explosive device' found at yard sale seized by Fort Smith Bomb Squad

The Clarksville Police Department reports receiving a call on Aug. 11 about the explosive device.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — According to the Clarksville Police Department, a "possible live hand grenade" was removed by the Fort Smith Bomb Squad from a yard sale on Aug. 11.

After receiving responding to a call that came in around 4:30 p.m., Clarksville Police Chief Jeff Ross says the item appeared to be a "live explosive device."

A short piece of East Main Street, near where the 'Bargains Galore on 64' is happening this weekend, was closed while the Fort Smith Bomb Squad retrieved the device for proper disposal.

5NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device