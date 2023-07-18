XNA offering nonstop flights to some Razorback football away games

United is offering the flight options and Delta has a one-time, nonstop flight bringing BYU fans to Northwest Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Razorback fans now have a few nonstop plane ticket options if they plan to travel to away games this football season.

Fare Flight NWA announced that airlines at Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA) are adding temporary nonstop flights to Baton Rouge and Birmingham for the fans wanting to support the Hogs on the road.

According to Fare Flight XNA, the number of passengers regularly flying from XNA to Birmingham or Baton Rough isn't enough to justify a permanent nonstop flight. That being said, the probability of packed planes on their way to away games made them worth happening—temporarily.

United Airlines is offering both flight options and Delta Air Lines has a one-time, nonstop flight bringing BYU fans to Northwest Arkansas.

Here's the breakdown:

LSU game

Arkansas Razorbacks at LSU Tigers on Sept. 23

Departing: from XNA to Baton Rouge on Sept. 22 (United)

Return: from Baton Rouge to XNA on Sept. 24 (United)



Alabama game

Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama on Oct. 13

Departing: from XNA to Birmingham on Oct. 13 (United)

Return: from Birmingham to XNA on Oct. 15 (United)



BYU game (inbound flight to XNA)

BYU Cougars at Arkansas Razorbacks on Sept. 16

Departing: from Salt Lake City to XNA on Sept. 15 (Delta)

Return: from XNA to Salt Lake City on Sept. 17 (Delta)



Nonstop flights haven't been set up for all Hog games, Fare Flight NWA said. "Many road games are best reached by driving, not flying. Those drive-worthy matchups are with Texas A&M in Arlington, Mississippi in Oxford, Mississippi State in Starkville, and Missouri in Columbia."

For more information on the nonstop flights, learn more on Fare Flight NWA's website here.

