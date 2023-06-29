First look at Razorback Stadium's new rooftop bar

Renderings of Big Red's Rooftop have now been released, and the bar is set to be completed by the fall.

Example video title will go here for this video

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Pictures have now been released of renderings for the newest addition to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium, a rooftop bar inside the stadium, which is expected to be completed by the fall.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek made a post about the bar called Big Red's Rooftop when construction started. Yurachek said it will be the largest outdoor sports bar in an on-campus venue.

This was confirmed by the announcement made by the University of Arkansas Athletics Department. According to the announcement, the bar will consist of three individual bars with seating and pub tables, as well as a drink rail overlooking the field.

Televisions will also be placed at the bar for fans to watch the game. The bars will equal 200 feet in length and will be located at the North End Zone Deck.

A special food menu will be provided at the bar as well as beer, wine, ready-to-drink cocktails and Coca-Cola products. Food from other vendors in the stadium will be allowed inside Big Red's.

“Whether you want to watch the game from a chair located on the deck rail or view it on one of the many televisions at the bar, you will always be right in the middle of the action and enveloped by the unrivaled surround sound of more than 70,000 Razorback fans Calling the Hogs!” Yurachek said.

Coming this Fall to DWR Razorback Stadium... "Big Red's". The largest outdoor sports bar in an on campus venue. Construction is now underway. #OneRazorback pic.twitter.com/QUTsBEdLvi — Hunter Yurachek (@HunterYurachek) June 15, 2023

Tickets for Big Red's will be sold individually for each game and will grant fans entry to the stadium and access to the bar.

Big Red's will also host other public events outside game days, with plans to have at least one Friday night event prior to a home football game.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device