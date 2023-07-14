Razorbacks land commitment from 4-star DB Selman Bridges

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Friday night turned out to be a major recruiting night for Sam Pittman and the Razorbacks.
Shortly after landing a commitment from Benton running back Braylen Russell, Arkansas picked up its second four-star commit of the night with Lake Belton (TX) cornerback Selman Bridges pledging to the Hogs.
Bridges chose Arkansas over offers from others schools like USC, TCU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.
The 6'3", 170-pound Texas native is rated as the No. 8 defensive back prospect and the No. 75 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He becomes the Hogs' 16th and highest-rated commit of the cycle, a 2024 class that jumps to No. 17 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.