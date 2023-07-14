Razorbacks land commitment from 4-star DB Selman Bridges

Shortly after landing a commitment from Benton running back Braylen Russell, Arkansas picked up its second four-star commit of the night with Lake Belton (TX) cornerback Selman Bridges pledging to the Hogs.

The 6'3", 170-pound Texas native is rated as the No. 8 defensive back prospect and the No. 75 overall recruit in the 2024 cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He becomes the Hogs' 16th and highest-rated commit of the cycle, a 2024 class that jumps to No. 17 in the 247Sports Team Composite Rankings.