New executive director for the Fort Smith A&P Commission selected

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission has a new executive director following a unanimous vote on Friday.

Timothy Jacobsen has been selected to take on the role as the new executive director.

Jacobsen, the former executive director for the Lake of the Ozarks Convention & Visitor Bureau in Osage Beach, Mo., will start his new job in Fort Smith in late December or on Jan. 1. A&P Commissioner Storm Nolan said Jacobsen's starting salary will be $115,000.

SearchWide Global, an executive recruitment firm focusing on helping to recruit for companies in the travel, tourism, hospitality, convention, trade association, venue management and experiential marketing industries, helped Fort Smith city leaders secure Jacobsen, our content partner Talk Business & Politics reports.

The former Fort Smith A&P Commission executive director, Claude Legris, retired from the position in July. Carolyn Joyce served as the interim executive director after his retirement. She retired from the role in late October, Talk Business & Politics reports. The A&P Commission named former Fort Smith Mayor Sandy Sanders as interim director on Nov. 8.