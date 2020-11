Dillard's at Central Mall in Fort Smith is hosting its annual Jingle Mingle Holiday Extravaganza.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Dillard's at Central Mall in Fort Smith is hosting its annual Jingle Mingle Holiday Extravaganza. It's happening all day Friday (Nov. 13).

There are giveaways happening valued at $1000.00 or more. Spending $100 gets you $25 of free products.

You can also find exclusive and limited-edition holiday products and get one-on-one advice with highly trained beauty consultants.